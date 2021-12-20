Groveland Library Explores Origin of Christmas and its Emergence Over Time Online Tonight

“The Origin of Christmas and its Emergence over Time” is the subject of an online event tonight by Nichols Village and Langley-Adams Public Library.

Library Director Darcy Lepore said the presentation is one of several holiday events for adults and children.

Tonight’s event features Sean Murphy, a teacher of Irish history, Irish traditional music and Irish set dance. Since 2007, Murphy has taught courses at the Irish Cultural Center of New England, Cape Cod Sons of Erin, Cape Cod Cultural Center, the Cotuit Center for the Arts and at venues on Nantucket. Murphy’s presentation details the adoption by Christians of events from the Roman, Celtic, and Nordic traditional winter festivals, and describes developments since then.

The presentation takes place tonight, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. Registration is required here.

