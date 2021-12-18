Haverhill Native Poet Comeau Shares His latest, ‘Jesus in a Boston Pub’

Haverhill native Raymond F. Comeau has released a new poem, “Jesus in a Boston Pub,” timed for the Christmas holiday, but, as he puts it, “the poem stresses many things, especially compassion, perseverance and persistence, qualities that we can all use during pandemic times.”
Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
Jesus in a Boston Pub
Guitar against his waist
He challenged the din of the crowd
With manger and kings
Miracles
Blessed are the dispossessed
Maybe hoping that a ballad of love
Would kindle faith
But people were laughing and drinking
(It was as if he wasn’t there)
Then he looked up like a son
Saving his most beautiful chord
Father forgive them
They know not what they do
Then I saw him weep
But soon he was strumming again
© 2021 Raymond Comeau