Haverhill Native Poet Comeau Shares His latest, ‘Jesus in a Boston Pub’

Haverhill native Raymond F. Comeau has released a new poem, “Jesus in a Boston Pub,” timed for the Christmas holiday, but, as he puts it, “the poem stresses many things, especially compassion, perseverance and persistence, qualities that we can all use during pandemic times.”

Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

Jesus in a Boston Pub

Guitar against his waist

He challenged the din of the crowd

With manger and kings

Miracles

Blessed are the dispossessed

Maybe hoping that a ballad of love

Would kindle faith

But people were laughing and drinking

(It was as if he wasn’t there)

Then he looked up like a son

Saving his most beautiful chord

Father forgive them

They know not what they do

Then I saw him weep

But soon he was strumming again

© 2021 Raymond Comeau

