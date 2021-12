Haverhill’s 1838-era East Parish Meeting House presents its Sixth Annual Caroling and Camaraderie, led by the Greenleaf Musicians, this Sunday afternoon.

The free concert features a warm fire, refreshments, candlelight and, what organizers say is, “neighborly cheer.” It takes place Sunday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m., at 150 Middle Road, Haverhill. Parking is available on the lot or in driveways across the street.

A reservation is not required, but appreciated by emailing [email protected].

