Updated: Haverhill Man, 21, Dies in Wrong-Way Crash with Trailer Truck on I-495

Twenty-one-year-old Sebastian Hidalgo of Haverhill has been identified as the man killed early this morning in a crash on Interstate 495 south.

Hidalgo, driving a 2019 Honda HRV, was apparently driving the wrong way just after 3, this morning, when he collided head-on with a 2022 Kenworth tractor trailer driven by a 59-year-old man from Maine.

Troopers from the State Police-Newbury Barracks received multiple calls of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-495. Shortly after, the barracks received reports of the crash in the area of exit 111, Route 110, in Haverhill. Troopers arrived on scene and requested assistance from Haverhill Fire Department and Trinity Ambulance.

The trailer truck driver was uninjured, but the truck was leaking fuel from the saddle tanks. All southbound lanes at the scene were shut down for approximately three hours and traffic was diverted to Broad Street in Merrimac for investigative and clean up purposes.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

–Earlier–

Massachusetts State Police are investigating an early morning crash on Interstate 495 in Haverhill that took the life of one of the drivers.

The collision, which involved a tanker truck and a passenger car, took place around 3 a.m. on the southbound lanes between Haverhill and Merrimac.

Haverhill fire and police also responded. All highway lanes were temporarily closed between exit 115, Broad Street, in Merrimac, and exit 111, Route 110, in Haverhill.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

