‘Singing Trooper’ Clark to Perform at Haverhill’s Veterans Christmas Party Dec. 23

When Haverhill’s first Veterans Christmas Party takes place next week, veterans and their families will be treated to a musical performance by the “Singing Trooper.”

Retired Massachusetts State Police Trooper Daniel M. Clark, known as “The Singing Trooper,” performed in uniform while representing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Clark also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After four years of service, he received an honorable discharge as a sergeant in May 1984.

During his 20-year tenure with the State Police, he performed at more than 2,500 events for federal, state, local and military functions. He also performed 25 foreign National Anthems, in native dialect, for visiting dignitaries and sporting events.

The Singing Trooper has sung and performed at thousands of events from singing the National Anthem at numerous Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins games; the Boston Pops; and more. His first appearance with the Pops came in 1993 when was invited to sing “America the Beautiful” on the song’s 100th anniversary. Clark had been introduced to Boston Pops Maestro Harry Ellis Dickson, father of the-then state’s first lady, Katharine “Kitty” Dukakis, in 1988. That’s when Gov. Michael S. Dukakis heard Clark sing at the funeral of a fallen trooper.

Pastor Mark A. Rivera from Riverside Church will launch the Veterans Christmas Party by blessing veterans this holiday season and the meal. The Committee said, “Rivera is extremely active in the Haverhill community and has a strong passion for our first responders, our veterans and supporting the community at large.”

The free Veteran Christmas Party is Thursday, Dec. 23, at noon, at Amvets post 147 and VFW Lorraine Post 29 hall, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. There will be lunch, entertainment, gifts and more. Although registration is not required, those who wish to reserve a seat may call 978-308-9186.

Donations of money, desserts or food are accepted. For more information, email Donald Jarvis at [email protected] or call. 978-308-9186.

