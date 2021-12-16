Pentucket Regional High School Offers In-Person and Online Concerts

Pentucket Regional High School plans two in-person concerts featuring student talent, beginning tomorrow night.

Café Jazz takes place Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., in the Pentucket Regional High School cafeteria. It features the Jazz Combo, Big Band and Improvisation Class. Food offerings will be limited out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Music Conservatory Concert takes place next Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m., in the school auditorium. It features a series of rolling mini-concerts, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the Middle School Choir and High School Choir; 7 p.m., Middle School Orchestra and High School Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Middle School Percussion and High School Percussion; and 8 p.m., Middle School Band, High School Band, Middle School Jazz Band.

The Conservatory Concert also will be live streamed for those who prefer to watch from home. There is more information at PentucketMusic.com.

