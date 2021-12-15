Free COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinic Friday at Haverhill High School

The state is having a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone five years old and up Friday afternoon at Haverhill High School.

Those targeted are “people and communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic” with no identification or health insurance required. Online registration is preferred, and the clinic is limited to 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Those attending are asked to wear masks.

Vaccinations are administered Friday, Dec. 17, from 2-6 p.m., at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St. Register online here.

