Atkinson Congregational Church Holds ‘Blue Christmas’ Service Tonight, Dec. 15

Not everyone sees the holidays as a time of celebration, joy, and togetherness. In fact, Atkinson Congregational Church says it can feel quite the opposite.

For those feeling lonely or sad, the church hosts ‘Blue Christmas – Longest Night’ Service tonight, Dec. 15, at 7 in-person at the church, 101 Main St, Atkinson, N.H., as well as streamed online at atkinsoncc.org.

More than 60 years ago, Elvis Presley recorded “Blue Christmas,” which speaks of loneliness that some experience during the holiday season. The song is the inspiration for Blue Christmas services adopted by Christian churches over the years, usually offered near the longest night of the year, which is typically Dec. 21.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...