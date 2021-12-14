Methuen Police Officer DiLeo Takes Oath of Office, Begins Field Training

Methuen Police Officer Steven DiLeo took his oath of office last Thursday during a Methuen City Hall ceremony.

DiLeo, with Mayor Neil Perry and Police Chief Scott J. McNamara present, was officially sworn in by City Clerk Anne Drouin. The new officer graduated last month from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy. He will be riding with a field training officer for the next 12 weeks until he completes the department’s field training program.

“Officer DiLeo has been a member of the Methuen community for his entire life, and we’re excited to welcome him as our newest member as he begins serving his hometown,” said McNamara.

DiLeo grew up in Methuen and continues to live in the city with his girlfriend and their two children. He is a 2013 graduate of Methuen High School and went on to serve six years in the U.S. Army Reserves while also working as a member of the grounds crew at Northern Essex.

While at the Academy, DiLeo received the physical fitness award. Perry said, “The training Officer DiLeo underwent at the NECC academy is a groundbreaking and meaningful program that will benefit him, his colleagues and our entire community.”

