Haverhill Lodge of Elks #165 is inviting children to have Breakfast with Santa this Sunday.

The white-bearded man from the north pole will be on hand Sunday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon, at the Elks building, 24 Summer St, Haverhill.

Breakfast is $5 a person and children 12 and under may eat free. Those with questions may call 978-374-5050.

