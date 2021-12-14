Fifth Annual Wreaths Across America in Haverhill Seeks Volunteers for Dec. 18 Ceremony

Volunteers are preparing to put the final touches on this year’s observance of Wreaths Across America, which takes place locally in Haverhill.

Tammy Dobrosielski, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, has been heading up the city’s effort.

“It is a national, and now international, event, where we honor veterans by placing Christmas wreaths at each gravestone and we are doing that at Hilldale (Cemetery), Dec. 18, at noon,” she said.

According to the local website, this year’s program has exceeded its goal of sponsored wreaths, reaching a total of 421. Proceeds help with the Hilldale Cemetery Restoration Fund. Dobrosielski says it’s the fifth year of Wreaths Across America in Haverhill.

“The three tenets of Wreaths Across American are Remember, Honor, Teach. So, we remember those veterans who served and are now departed. We honor those who are currently serving and we teach the younger generation, as well as each other in many cases, the value of our freedoms and the cost of those freedoms,” she added.

Wreath sponsorships are still available, and more volunteers are needed for Haverhill’s Wreaths Across America tribute Saturday Dec. 18. Those interested in helping may sign up online at HilldaleWreaths.com.

