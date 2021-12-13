Plaistow, N.H., Orders All Residents, Visitors, Vendors to Wear Facial Masks in Town Buildings

Those visiting town buildings in Plaistow, N.H., must again wear facial masks as COVID-19 cases are increasing in Plaistow, Rockingham County and the State of New Hampshire.

In a statement putting the mask policy into effect, the Board of Selectmen noted New Hampshire has been number one in cases in the U.S. for more than a week. They said staff, visitors, residents, vendors, repair persons, delivery persons, committee members and board members entering town buildings must be masked at all times.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...