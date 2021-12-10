‘Light on the Hill’ Christmas Concert Sunday at Atkinson Congregational Church

Atkinson Congregational Church plans its “Light on the Hill” Christmas Concert Sunday afternoon.

The concert features the church’s Atkinson Handbell Choir, the Kokopelli Flute Ensemble and the talented Ann Chalk playing the organ and piano Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 p.m., at the church, 101 Main St., Atkinson, N.H.

Pastor Jim Thomas said, “We’re excited to showcase the spirit of Christmas through beautiful, instrumental music. We’re hopeful to add vocals next year and have COVID-19 behind us. Until then, we’re proud to offer a Christmas concert that no pandemic could ever dim!”

There’s more information online at atkinsoncc.org or by calling 603-362-5519.

