Essex County Sheriff’s Department Mourns COVID-19 Death of 37-Year-Old Correctional Officer

There is a candlelight vigil this afternoon for a 15-year veteran of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department who died Thursday of complications from COVID-19.

The death of 37-year-old Correctional Officer Anthony J. Pasquarello, of Saugus, is a line-of-duty death, said Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger

“Officer Pasquarello was a courageous, dedicated member of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department who served with great distinction, and we are simply devastated by his passing. His service to our department, as well as the good people of Essex County, will always be honored and remembered,” Coppinger said. “We pray for his family during this very difficult time, as well as for his brothers and sisters at the Essex County Sheriff’s Department who are in great mourning over his passing.”

Pasquarello leaves behind his parents Mario and Norine, his six-year-old son Vincent, fiancée Rio Joyce Mendoza, sisters Maria and Lisa Marie and several aunts and uncles.

Coppinger, members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, State and local police planned to escort Pasquarello’s body from at Lahey Clinic in Burlington to the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.

Pasquarello’s family will join members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department for a candlelight vigil in his honor today at 4 p.m. at the Essex County Jail and House of Correction, 20 Manning Ave., Middleton.

Funeral arrangements will be announced when complete.

