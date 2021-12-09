Northern Essex Plans New Associate Degree in Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry Certificate

Northern Essex Community College plans two new credit programs, including an associate degree in culinary arts and a certificate in baking and pastry, both adopted from North Shore Community College.

The two new programs at the Lupoli Family Institute of Culinary Arts in downtown Haverhill won’t be official until the fall of 2022, but students may enroll this spring and start taking courses that can be applied to the new associate degree and certificate.

“With these new programs, we can maximize the use of our beautiful facility, preparing more local residents for culinary and hospitality careers,” said Chef Denis Boucher, coordinator of culinary programs. The college currently offers a certificate in culinary arts, which will transfer into the associate degree, and an associate degree in hospitality management.

Boucher said North Shore Community College was phasing out the programs due to facility issues.

Northern Essex’s 29-credit certificate in culinary arts will help students land a good job, but the associate degree will get you a career, said Boucher. The certificate transfers seamlessly into the 60-credit associate degree, and both programs can be completed full or part time while working. The associate degree may be transferred into a bachelor’s degree program.

The baking and pastry certificate is designed for students who want to specialize in this area. It can be taken as a stand-alone certificate or combined with an associate degree in culinary arts.

The college’s culinary programs are overseen by an advisory board that includes a dozen leaders from the culinary industry, most of whom are employers.

In addition to credit programs, noncredit courses for the community will be offered at the NECC Lupoli Institute of Culinary Arts. A new series will begin in January, featuring themed date nights as well as one-night classes in a variety of topics from Latin Street Fare to Seafood 101.

Those who wish to learn more about credit culinary programs at Northern Essex may visit the website or email Denis at [email protected] or by calling him at 978-241-4781. For noncredit options, email Suzette Turnbull, program manager, NECC Corporate and Community Education at [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...