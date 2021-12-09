Final Days of Buttonwoods’ Festival of Trees Brings Santa, Candlelight Tour, Classic Radio, More

The final days of Buttonwoods Museum’s 20th anniversary Festival of Trees features special events for children, seniors and families with such draws as a colonial cooking demonstration, candlelight tour, concert and more.

A Children’s Scavenger Hunt takes place until 8 p.m., today, before switching gears tomorrow to Senior Day from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Senior Day features $1 off admission, a tea party from noon-2 p.m., Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods, classic radio shows from holidays past and a candlelight tour of the John Ward House, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Festival opens Saturday morning at 10 with Family Day running until 4 p.m. During the special daytime hours, children receive a holiday coloring kit to take home and meet Santa Claus between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

From noon-4:30 p.m., the Greater Haverhill Arts Association art present demonstrations, while a Colonial Cooking Demonstration run from noon-5 p.m. A Holiday “Coffeehouse” Concert with local band Currier Square plays and light refreshments will be served.

​The last chance to buy raffle tickets for trees, wreaths and centerpieces comes on the final day of the Festival, Sunday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Greater Haverhill Arts Association again presents art demonstrations from noon-4;30 p.m.

Raffle and silent auction winners will be notified by telephone after 6 p.m.

Buttonwoods Museum’s 20th anniversary Festival of Trees takes place at 240 Water St., Haverhill. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children ages 6-17, and free for children under age five. For groups of 10 or more, email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...