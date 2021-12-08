VA Bedford Healthcare Seeks Licensed Practical Nurse Job Applicants

VA Bedford Healthcare System is having a recruitment fair for new graduate licensed practical nurses next week.

VA Bedford has the largest community living center in the Veterans Health Administration and looking for new graduate LPNs who have passed the National Council Licensure Examination in the past six months. Its competency-based new graduate program includes clinical and didactic education within a cohort.

Benefits include a scholarship program, continuing education and a new-graduate training program. The human resources benefits team will also be on site to answer questions about other benefits.

The hiring fair takes place Tuesday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 16, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the VA hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford Preregistration is required. Applicants may reserve a time slot by calling 781-687-3948 or emailing [email protected]

