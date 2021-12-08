Supt. Marotta Isn’t Shy About Her Preferred Consentino School Outcome; See Plans Tonight

Residents have a chance to see options tonight for the renovation or replacement of the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School.

Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta told WHAV listeners this week the architect will show drawings of potential outcomes and seek feedback. One drawing centers around adding classrooms and renovating the existing building. Another set of drawings present a completely new building, while a third set shows saving some of the current building, including some gym space. The hybrid is a plan, Marotta said, she favors.

“Consentino actually has a really fantastic gym space. There’s a large center gym and then two smaller gyms on the side, and they are much larger than you would be able to put in at reconstruction. So, one of the plans saves that gym and just builds a new school around it, which is kind of nice. I’m leaning towards that one myself. It goes up a couple of stories high. I think it’s three to four stories high in some places, which leaves a lot more green space,” she said on WHAV’s morning show.

As WHAV reported first last month, the Consentino School Building Committee plans an English language meeting from 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, followed by a Spanish-language presentation, both at the school cafeteria, 685 Washington St., Haverhill.

The Consentino School Building Committee plans to submit recommended options in January to the Massachusetts School Building Authority. Marotta said more talks with the state would be held in the late spring. She is hopeful the project can get underway during the spring of 2023.

