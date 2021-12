The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says work on Interstate 495 southbound requires a lane restriction next week as part of the Haverhill Twin Bridge Replacement Project.

A single left lane closes on I-495 southbound, between exits 107 and 106, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 15 and 16. The closing is necessary to shift a temporary barrier and sawcut asphalt pavement.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

