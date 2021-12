Donations of filled Christmas stockings for veterans are being collected through Saturday, Dec. 11.

Stockings may be stuffed with thank you cards, hygiene products, gift cards, candy and other items not to exceed $20 in value and should not include tobacco or alcohol.

Christmas stockings may be dropped off at Battle Grounds Coffee locations at 39 Washington St., in downtown Haverhill, Cedardale, 931 Boston Road, Haverhill, or 33 Pleasant St., Newburyport.

