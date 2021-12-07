Musleah Discusses Legacy of Coming From Calcutta Jewish Family with Baghdad Roots

Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El continues its virtual author series Sunday with Rahel Musleah, a New York–based award-winning journalist, author, singer, speaker and educator.

Born in Calcutta, she is the seventh generation of a Calcutta Jewish family that traces its roots to 17th-century Baghdad. Musleah speaks on “Jewish Calcutta through Music and Memory: The Personal Story of a Baghdadi Jewish Family,” Sunday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m., online.

“Through the vivid prism of her family’s story and a heritage of lyrical songs, Rahel introduces audiences to the rich culture of the Jews of India and Iraq. The tale of her fascinating personal journey mirrors the story of Calcutta’s Jews with humor, poignancy and song,” according to a statement from the Temple.

The free seminar takes place via Zoom. Register here.

