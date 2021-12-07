Haverhill Police Arrest Three on Fentanyl Drug Charges on Grove Street; Another for Obstruction

A highly noticeable Haverhill Police action Friday morning on Grove Street netted the arrests of three people on fentanyl drug trafficking and related charges and another person for obstructing a police investigation.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kayla Houle of Raymond, N.H.; 22-year-old Richard Jacobs of Haverhill; and 36-year-old Isael Sanchez of Plaistow, N.H., were each charged with fentanyl trafficking. Houle and Jacobs were also charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws. Isael was also charged with drug possession, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and a variety of automobile violations, including failing to stop for police, driving with a suspended license and speeding. According to a Haverhill Police arrest log, released Monday, the arrests took place between 10:34 a.m. and 1:41 p.m.

In addition, police arrested 32-year-old Jessica Walton of 169 Grove St. Haverhill, for obstructing a police investigation and disorderly conduct.

During the operation, which also involved State Police and Haverhill Fire Department, Grove Street was closed between Broadway and Penn Street.

