Pentucket Regional High Senior from Groveland Joins Northeastern Senior District Music Festival

Pentucket Regional High School Senior Spencer Magan of Groveland was recently accepted into the 2022 Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association Northeastern Senior District Music Festival.

Magan was one of four students accepted following the jazz trumpet auditions. He will participate in the Senior Festival, taking place Saturday, Jan. 8, at Galvin Middle School in Wakefield. He also will be invited to audition in January for a spot in the All-State Jazz Band.

“The Senior Festival is returning indoors this year, so the MMEA Northeast Senior District reduced the number of acceptances this year to accommodate for COVID-19 physical distancing protocols,” Director of Jazz David Schumacher said. “This was an even more competitive audition process than usual, so Spencer’s selection is a special achievement.”

Magan has performed in the school’s Big Band and Concert Band for four years and performs with the Jazz Combo this year as well. He is also heavily involved with the theatre arts program. He writes his own music and plans to major in music composition in college next year.

The Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association Northeastern District encompasses school districts north and west of Boston, in the Merrimack Valley and on Cape Ann. The district is a unit of the National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations and the voice of music education in the United States.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said “The Festival consists of the most outstanding high school musicians in the area and these students should be extremely honored to be considered.”

