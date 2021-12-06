Haverhill Woman, 62, Dies in Two-Car Automobile Accident Late Sunday Afternoon

A 62-year-old Haverhill woman was killed late Sunday afternoon after being injured in a two-car accident at Main Street and Smiley Avenue in Haverhill.

Haverhill Police and Fire Department were dispatched around 6 p.m. after receiving an emergency 9-1-1 call. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said his department dispatched Engine 2 from the Sixteenth Avenue Fire Station along with Rescue 1 and a deputy chief in Car 2. They found the only occupant of a 2014 Honda CRV, a woman, trapped inside. Firefighters used an extrication tool to open the door. The driver and passenger in a 2020 Chrysler Town and Country minivan were able to escape their vehicle without assistance.

O’Brien said he understood the as-yet unidentified woman was driving from Smiley Avenue and turning left onto Main Street.

The woman was treated at the scene by Haverhill Fire and Trinity EMS and taken to Lawrence General Hospital’s trauma center. Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, told WHAV the woman was then airlifted to Lahey Burlington where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 27-year-old Haverhill man, and his passenger were taken to area hospitals with various, non-life-threatening injuries.

Kimball said the matter remains under investigation and no arrests or citations were issued at the time.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...