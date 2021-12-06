Cogswell ArtSpace Project Nears the Finish Line, Hopes $50,000 Match Spurs Needed Donations

In an effort to spur completion of the nearly $3 million Cogswell ArtSpace project in Haverhill, all donations received by Saturday, Dec. 18 will be matched up to $50,000.

As reported by WHAV last month, Pentucket Bank is currently matching all donations to help complete renovations at the former George F. Cogswell School, 351 S. Main St., Haverhill.

“When we saw that Cogswell Arts was nearing the finish line of their funding efforts, we were excited to offer them a $50,000 matching funds commitment. This is a creative organization. Why not have a little fun and be creative with our support?” asked Pentucket Bank President and CEO Jonathan H. Dowst.

“More importantly,” he added,” we hoped that by leveraging a Pentucket Bank matching grant, Cogswell would be able to double the money and raise $100,000.”

Creative Haverhill closed on the 1891-era school in August of 2019. It has successfully raised $2.2 million towards its goal. Organizes previously said plans call for the building to be used for “juried exhibition space along with community rental rooms, art rooms for adult art classes, arts/STEAM after school clubs, youth vacation camps, artist studio rental rooms, ceramics studios, a printmaking studio, and a wood shop/makers space.”

Haverhill city councilors expect to hear more about the effort Tuesday when Councilor Timothy J. Jordan introduces Dowst and Creative Haverhill Director Erin Padilla.

Online donations may be made here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...