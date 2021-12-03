New Effort Invites Area Veterans to Free Christmas Party with Full Meal Dec. 23

Veterans this year are able to enjoy a free Christmas party with a full meal and desserts thanks to efforts of veterans’ organizations, families and others.

The Christmas Party aims to bring veterans and their guests together to meet other fellow veterans, make new friends, provide ongoing resources and acknowledge veterans’ service to the country. It takes place Thursday, Dec. 23, from noon-2 p.m., at AmVets Post 147 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The planning committee extends an invitation to all veterans from Haverhill and surrounding communities.

Besides the AmVets and VFW, help and support comes from Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20, Marine Corps League, Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 294, American Legion Post 4, Merrimack Valley Hope Mission, Disabled and Limbless Veterans, Middlesex County Deputy Sheriffs Association, Middlesex Deputy Sheriffs Association, Winchester Knights of Columbus Council 210, Eammon’s Heart, Market Basket and others.

The party includes a meal featuring ham, mac and cheese, green beans, a dinner roll and assorted desserts. The meal is being sponsored by the Fusco family in memory and honor of Anthony J. Fusco.

“Fusco was always extremely passionate about honoring the service of our veterans,” organizers said. He was part of the Greater Newburyport Exchange Club and one of the founders of the Field of Honor program, held yearly in Newburyport. The Field of Honor displays more than 300 flags and honors those serving on active duty, first responders and all those who have become heroes by their actions. Fusco is Flag 1 in the first row.

Those who wish to volunteer, contribute or have any questions about the Veteran Christmas Party may contact Donald Jarvis by emailing [email protected] or by calling 978-308-9186. Although registration is not required, veterans who wish to call and confirm that they will be attending may call the same number and leave a voice message.

