Haverhill Republican Committee Plans Children’s Photo Op with Santa Claus

Children may have their photographs taken with Santa Claus and snack on chicken fingers, fresh fruit and cookies and milk during a Haverhill Republican Committee event open to the public.

The Committee invites residents to meet local Republican members and enjoy the Christmas and holiday season with singing children and fun on Saturday, Dec. 11, from noon-2 p.m., at Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex St., Bradford.

Admission is $15 per family. Those with questions may call Chair Jeri Levasseur at 978-807-2773.

