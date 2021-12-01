Haverhill Firefighters Raise $14,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association with Three Events

Haverhill firefighters did much more than “Fill the Boot” last Labor Day for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Members of Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011 recently presented the organization with $14,000.

Firefighters made the presentation Friday, Nov. 19, “continuing with a longstanding tradition of raising awareness and money for causes that particularly help children.”

Firefighter Ryan Fairbanks told WHAV the money was raised during three separate efforts— the annual “Fill the Boot” drive and “Spray a Firefighter,” both over Labor Day Weekend, and Annual Cornhole Tournament Oct. 2.

Fill the Boot has been a strong firefighter tradition for more than 67 years, giving families with muscular dystrophy in hometowns across America hope for the future and support for today.

“Spray a Firefighter” is a new effort and raised almost $9,000 throughout the Labor Day weekend. Individuals were able to donate $20 in order to spray a Haverhill Firefighter in good fun. Firefighter Robert “Soggy Bob” Miles took the brunt of the hosing with help from his fellow Firefighters in Water Street Fire Station’s Group 6.

Firefighter Douglas Burrill coordinated the Haverhill Firefighter’s Annual Cornhole Tournament for the second time in a row, which raised $5,100. Burrill and the charities team worked with Crescent Yacht Club to host the event.

