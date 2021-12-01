Atkinson Garden Club Greens and Gift Sale Takes Place Friday and Saturday

Atkinson Garden Club is having its Greens and Gift Sale this Friday and Saturday, themed as “Red and White and Green All Over!”

The sale takes place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H.

Items available include wreathes, plain and decorated, ranging in size from 12–36 inches will be available; various sizes and colors of hand-tied bows; festively adorned table top holly trees; kissing balls; centerpieces with candles; and holiday mugs with greens. There will also be freshly harvested bundles of various greens, swags and memorial/patio baskets and assorted holiday gifts. An Opportunity Basket will also be raffled at the sale.

