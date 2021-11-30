Two Workers Receive Injuries at Ward Hill Company Following Chemical Mixing

Two workers at a Ward Hill business were taken to the hospital for treatment of, what were described as, relatively minor injuries after a chemical reaction late this morning.

Haverhill Fire was called just after 11 a.m., to Fusion Worldwide, 55 Foundation Ave., for a report of workers with chemical burns. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said Engine 4 from Bradford and Rescue 1 from downtown responded. Firefighters activated a state Hazardous Materials Emergency Response team for the lowest level response, known as Tier 1.

“It was their manufacturing process. They were mixing in a small glass vessel. It didn’t explode. It over pressurized and broke the glass. There were two people initially involved. One had possible glass in the eye and the second one had burns on his hand,” O’Brien said. Trinity EMS took the workers to Lawrence General Hospital.

The hazmat team remained on scene to neutralize the chemical, while Haverhill Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Akstin and a pumper crew stood by.

