Haverhill Council on Aging Presents Holiday Shows by Tommy Rull and Ruth Harcovitz

Seniors are being treated to two holiday musical performances in December offered by the Haverhill Council on Aging.

This Friday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m.-noon, singer/entertainer Tommy Rull performs his show of classic Christmas songs at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St.

A Gala Holiday Concert with singer Ruth Harcovitz, Miss Massachusetts USA, takes place Tuesday Dec. 21, at 1 p.m., also at the Citizen Center.

Both programs are supported, in part, by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council. To register, call Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...