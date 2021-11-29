Haverhill Christmas Tree Lighting Takes Place Friday, Dec. 3, with Santa Claus and Caroling

Haverhill Public Works staff set up the tree in Washington Square. (Courtesy photograph.)

Haverhill’s Christmas tree lighting and caroling takes place this Friday.

This year’s tree was donated by the Kennedy family, 338 Water St., It was planted more than 30 years ago by Brendan Kennedy, who brought home a sapling on Arbor Day from Sacred Hearts School.

“I never would have thought when I planted this tree that it would become Haverhill’s Christmas tree! So awesome that it can be enjoyed by everyone!” Kennedy wrote in a social media post.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s office said Santa Claus will be making an appearance at the tree lighting at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, in Washington Square, when the jolly old man arrives by horse-drawn carriage.

