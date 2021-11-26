Plaistow Festival of Trees Runs Today Through Sunday; Proceeds Benefit Needy Children

The 2021 Plaistow Festival of Trees, featuring tree and wreath raffles, begins today and runs through Sunday.

Trees and wreaths will be displayed around the hall for people to take chances on, and there will be raffle items including a 50/50. Drawings start at 3 p.m., Sunday.

Admission is free and raffle proceeds benefit the Plaistow Lions Club Santa Fund for children less fortunate and other community outreach as funds allow.

A craft fair will also be running during all three days of the event and a “Make it/Take it” crafts area for children. There will be a snack bar and Santa will be visiting daily as his schedule permits.

The festival is open today, Friday, until 4 p.m.; Saturday Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visitors may bring a non-perishable food item for the local food bank, or a gift card of any amount that will be used for a child.

