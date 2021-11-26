Northern Essex Community College Invites Photograph Entries for its 60th Anniversary

Northern Essex Community College is collecting photos through Jan.14 for a mosaic celebrating the college’s 60th anniversary.

Alumni, current students, former and current faculty and staff and the community at large are invited to submit photographs celebrating their connections to the college. These include graduation and other campus photos as well as recent photos with anniversary greetings and simple portraits.

“People are getting creative with this, and we love that,” said Allison Dolan-Wilson, the college’s vice president of institutional advancement. “Our goal is to capture thousands of photos that cover the 60-year history of the college and bring them together to create one searchable image.”

For example, Lawrence Dentist Joseph Beninato, a longtime supporter of the college, posted a photo holding a sign celebrating his own 25 years of involvement with the college. Business graduate Andy Bergamini submitted a photo of his Northern Essex ID card from 1973.

The photos will be used to create an image of the library on the Haverhill Campus that will be printed and displayed on campus and also available online. Photos may be submitted online at necc.mass.edu/mosaic. When photos are submitted, they may also be shared on social media, using the hashtag #NECC60.

This year Northern Essex Community College is celebrating three important milestones: the 60th anniversary of the college’s founding, 50th anniversary of the Haverhill Campus opening and 30th anniversary of the Dimitry Building opening as the college’s first permanent building in Lawrence. The 60th anniversary website is necc.mass.edu/anniversary.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...