Methuen Police K-9 Unit Discovers Hidden Burglary Suspect; Officers Arrest 42-Year-Old Saugus Man

A Methuen Police Department K-9 Unit helped officers locate and arrest a man hiding inside a commercial building he had broken into early Wednesday morning.

Chief Scott J. McNamara said officers were dispatched after receiving a business alarm at 1:48 a.m., at 145 Milk St., and discovered audible alarms sounding but no open doors, windows or signs of a break-in. The company’s business manager also walked through with officers, discovering drawers and cabinets inside the building that appeared to be pried open and two televisions missing.

Officer Christine Nicolosi and her K-9 partner Kilo began searching the building with Kilo leading officers to the second floor and then the third floor, where the K-9 tracked toward a dark, unfinished room containing several large cabinets that were on the floor and covered in ceiling tiles. Police discovered 42-year-old Juan Rivera of Saugus hiding there. Rivera was found with two screwdrivers, a set of keys and a flashlight.

“This suspect was well-hidden, deep inside a large commercial building and far from the most visible evidence of the crimes of which he is accused. The assistance K-9 Kilo and his unique skills provided to this investigation were absolutely critical,” said McNamara.

Later, Methuen Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Timber Lane, just off Milk Street. Upon investigating, officers discovered the keys found in Rivera’s possession were for that vehicle. Officers are also investigating whether Rivera may be linked to other break-ins, including a previous break-in at the same location.

Rivera was arrested and charged with breaking and entering nighttime, felony possession of burglarious instruments and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.

