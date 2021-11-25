Podcast: Haverhill Lions Club Collects Canned Soup for Local Food Pantries



Members of the Haverhill Lions Club were collecting glasses for improving eyesight around the world during the recent VFW Santa Parade, but now, one could say, they are turning their sights to helping stock food pantries with soup.

Lions Club member Tony Pecci was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program.

“We have several hundred cans of soup right now. We are collecting them to distribute to the local shelters. We have a drop off location at Maria’s in Haverhill at 81 Essex St., and the soups will be going to Haverhill food cupboards and pantries,” he said.

Pecci said those looking to donate will find plenty of opportunities during the season. “We are going to be doing that through the month of December, so if you could collect soups or ramen and bring them down to Maria’s. Issa Zefta, one of the owners of Maria’s is also a Haverhill Lion, so he’s willing and able to take in as many as you can get for us so we can help out our food cupboards and pantries, especially with the cold weather coming,” he explained.

Pecci said this past spring, the area Lions Clubs were able to donate a truckload of nonperishable food to Emmaus in Haverhill. There is another collection going on too.

“Through the first week of January, we are also using Maria’s on Essex Street as a drop off point. We have for many years been involved with the ‘Coats for Kids’ campaign. For those that aren’t familiar with it, we collect coats. We like to say please donate gently used warm winter coats for children and adults. In fact, we are going to be collecting them through Jan. 8,” he said.

Pecci added all sizes are needed, and early donations are appreciated. Anton’s will professional clean the coats for distribution back into the community. The Haverhill Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesday nights of the month at Maria’s Family Restaurant at 81 Essex St. in Haverhill. The club website is HaverhillLionsClub.org.

