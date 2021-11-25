Bill in State Legislature Would Grant Haverhill Firefighter Retirement Credit for Time Served in Military

The state Senate Monday backed advancing a House bill that, if eventually enacted, would allow a Haverhill firefighter to earn retirement credit for certain time served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Senators agreed to refer a petition on behalf of Firefighter John Farrell to the Committee on Public Service. The bill was filed by Amesbury state Rep. James M. Kelcourse.

If approved, the bill would authorize the State Retirement Board to credit Farrell with two years and four months of creditable service for the period of Nov. 1, 1998 to Nov. 1st, 2006 when he served in the U.S. Armed Forces, for the purpose of determining his retirement allowance.

Farrell would be required to pay into the annuity savings fund of the state retirement system “an amount equal to that which would have been withheld as regular deductions from his regular compensation for such previous service, plus interest.”

