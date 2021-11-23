Methuen Police Officer DiLeo Graduates from NECC Police Academy, Begins Full-Time

Methuen Police Officer Steven DiLeo is entering the department’s field training program after successfully graduating from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy last Friday

DiLeo, who also received the Academy’s physical fitness award, grew up in Methuen and continues to live in the city with his girlfriend and their two children. He is a 2013 graduate of Methuen High School, and went on to serve six years in the U.S. Army Reserves while also working as a member of the grounds crew at Northern Essex.

“Officer DiLeo has been a member of the Methuen community for his entire life, and we’re excited to welcome him as our newest member as he begins serving his hometown,” said Police Chief Scott J. McNamara. “I am looking forward to the contributions he will make and want to congratulate him on beginning his career as a full-time police officer.”

DiLeo will take part in the Methuen Police Department’s 17-week field training program prior to beginning full-time patrol.

“The training Officer DiLeo underwent at the NECC academy is a groundbreaking and meaningful program that will benefit him, his colleagues and our entire community,” Mayor Neil Perry added.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...