Haverhill Veterans Services Officer Santiago Leaving Post, Plans Live Farewell Over WHAV Monday

Haverhill Director of Veterans Services Luis Santiago is leaving his post at the end of the month to take a similar position in Billerica.

Santiago was appointed by Mayor James J. Fiorentini during July 2020 to replace Amanda Buckley. Since then, he was active getting the word out to veterans about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, organizing a recognition ceremony and celebration of Haverhill’s living World War II veterans, participating in the formal dedication of Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park last September on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and dedicating the city as a Purple Heart City last summer.

Santiago wishes to thank Haverhill for the “love and help” he received here and will appear live on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program, with host Win Damon, next Monday, Nov. 29, at 8:45 a.m.

