The Haverhill Public Library is having its Patron Pantry Food Drive in December to benefit residents in need.

The library encourages residents to bring non-perishable food items anytime during regular hours from Monday, Dec. 6, to Saturday, Dec. 18. Donations will be transferred to Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.

Those with questions may call 978-373-1586, ext. 603.

