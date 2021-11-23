Haverhill Invites Families to Receive Progress Report on Plans to Repair or Replace Consentino School

Haverhill families, including children of all ages, are invited to receive a progress report Dec. 8 on rebuilding the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School.

A year and a half ago, the Massachusetts School Building Authority allowed the city to begin the process for repair or replacement of the now-52-year-old middle school. At the inaugural meeting of the Consentino School Building Committee early last year, school Superintendent Margaret Marotta said, at a minimum, the school needs six more classrooms. Currently, two classrooms were converted from rooms used for other purposes. “It’s not ideal for student spaces,” she explained.

The project is now in the design state and the state is expected to cover 70% of upgrade costs.

An English language meeting is scheduled from 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, followed by a Spanish-language presentation, both at the school cafeteria, 685 Washington St., Haverhill.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...