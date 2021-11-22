Photographs: 57th Annual VFW Santa Parade

The 57th Annual VFW Santa Parade yesterday, marked by Santa Claus’ seasonal arrival, marching bands, Hallamore Clydesdales and more was welcomed by all ages from Bradford to downtown Haverhill.

Themed as “Santa Claus IS Coming to Town,” the parade returned in full force after taking 2020 off when the coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip.

