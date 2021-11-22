Photographs: 57th Annual VFW Santa Parade

Santa Claus, sponsored by Haverhill Bank, turns the corner onto Merrimack Street in downtown Haverhill. (Jay Saulnier photograph for WHAV News.)
The 57th Annual VFW Santa Parade yesterday, marked by Santa Claus’ seasonal arrival, marching bands, Hallamore Clydesdales and more was welcomed by all ages from Bradford to downtown Haverhill.
Themed as “Santa Claus IS Coming to Town,” the parade returned in full force after taking 2020 off when the coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip.
The Hallamore Clydesdales were again a popular treat. (Jay Saulnier photograph for WHAV News.)
VFW Lorraine Post 29 has been escorting Santa to Haverhill for 57 years. (Mike Jarvis photograph for WHAV News.)
Sparky the Fire Dog greets parade watchers. (Jay Saulnier photograph for WHAV News.)
