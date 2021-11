Plaistow, N.H., Police Department is letting residents know they may hear “gun shots or loud noises” while it conducts firearms training tomorrow night.

Training takes place Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 2-8 p.m., at its Old County Road firing range. Those with questions or concerns may call the dispatch center at 603-382-1200.

