Russell Becomes Principal at Haverhill’s Caleb Duston Hunking School

Jennifer Russell assumes the role of principal of Haverhill’s Caleb Duston Hunking School, as Theresa Kirk leaves for, what was described as, a “new opportunity.”

Russell, a long-term Hunking School assistant principal, agreed to lead the school for at least the remainder of the school year, said Superintendent Margaret Marotta in a statement.

Kirk came to work in Haverhill this summer, succeeding Shannon Gilligan who was named supervisor of English Language Arts in Methuen. Kirk had been principal at St. Mary of the Assumption School in Brookline.

Russell began teaching in Haverhill Public schools in 2001. She spent nine years as a special education teacher and then became a general education classroom teacher. In 2011, Russell was promoted to assistant principal of the Silver Hill Elementary School in Haverhill. From there she moved to the Hunking K-8 school when the new building opened in 2017.

Russell earned a Master’s in Education from UMass Boston and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Educational Leadership from Salem State University.

Nathan Gage continues as assistant principal at the school. The appointment of a replacement assistant principal is underway.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...