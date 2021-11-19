New Cogswell ArtSpace Donors of $50 and Up Eligible to Win Iconic Dale Rogers’ Dog Sculpture

Donors to Creative Haverhill’s Cogswell ArtSpace Campaign could win a four-foot-tall iconic, metal American Dog statue.

Artist Dale Rogers donated one of his sculptures—a smaller version of one placed at the southbound Ward Hill exit off Interstate 495—to help raise the final money needed to renovate and open the Cogswell ArtSpace at the former George F. Cogswell School, 351 S. Main St., Haverhill.

Through the month of November, those donating as little as $50 receive a chance to take the dog home or donate it to a favorite business or place. It’s valued at $2,900.

Pentucket Bank is currently matching all donations that come in through Dec. 18.

Cogswell ArtSpace campaign is working to raise the $2.8 million needed to renovate the historic Cogswell School into a community art center. Creative Haverhill has successfully raised $2.2 million and is working to bring in the final funds as quickly as possible.

Donations may be made online here.

