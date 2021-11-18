State Awards Area Communities Recycling Grants; Haverhill to Raise Awareness of Textile Disposal Ban

Haverhill plans to use a $49,000 state environmental grant to research and conduct a pilot to improve food waste separation and make the public aware of next year’s statewide ban on clothing disposal.

Besides Haverhill, Lawrence was awarded $35,000; Methuen, $30,000; North Andover, $11,700; and Andover, $10,400. The Sustainable Materials Recovery Program Municipal Grant is awarded by the state Department of Environmental Protection. According to the state, it is given to communities that have policies and programs proven to increase the reuse and recycling of materials, as well as waste reduction.

Communities are required to put the “Recycling Dividends” money back in recycling programs for things such as new recycling bins or carts, public education and outreach campaigns, collection of hard-to-recycle items and establishment of recycling programs in schools, municipal buildings and other public spaces.

Last year, according to spokesman Shawn Regan, Haverhill used a similar grant to install a new digital message board at the Public Works Department, implement plastic bag/film drop-off at its Recycle Center, mail 2022 recycling calendars to about 24,000 households, expand television collects and provide compost and recycling bins and overflow trash bags for sale.

