Methuen’s Santa Parade takes place tomorrow afternoon with dozens of youth organizations, businesses and area marching bands.

The parade, led by Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, begins at 1 p.m., from the Pelham Street Park and Ride, 144 Pelham St. The route continues left on Pelham Street, left on Lowell Street, right on Hampshire Street, cross Broadway onto Charles Street, continue on Pleasant Street, right onto Pleasant Street, right onto Pleasant View Street and ending at Nicholson Stadium.

