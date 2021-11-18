Haverhill Seeks Donation of Tree for Annual Washington Square Holiday Display and Dec. 3 Lighting

Haverhill is looking for the donation of an evergreen tree for its annual Washington Square holiday display.

The city said the Christmas tree should be approximately 30 to 50 feet tall. The city’s Department of Public Works will assess offers and cut down a suitable tree at the city’s expense and bring it downtown area. The city’s annual tree lighting is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3.

Last year’s tree came was donated by Covanta and came from its Ward Hill energy-from-waste site.

Those who believe they may have an appropriate tree are asked to call the Public Works Department at 978-374-2361.

