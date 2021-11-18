Greater Lawrence Tech Students Repair Donated Car, Allowing Veteran to Keep His Job

Greater Lawrence Technical School students recently repaired a donated car that enabled a veteran to commute to work and keep his job.

Students, staff and representatives of the non-profit Second Chance Cars presented the Ford Fiesta to U.S. Army veteran Kevin Trayers of Melrose. Trayers works full-time in security in Boston. His old car with 180,000 miles on it was no longer safe and Trayers risked losing his job.

“For 32 years, people have been telling me, ‘Thank you for your service.’ I want to tell each and every one of you, ‘Thank you for your service,’” Trayers told the group. “You have answered a call of honor.”

“We want our students to have hands-on, real world experiences,” Greater Lawrence Tech Superintendent John Lavoie said. “Our students are also having that experience to help someone who truly needs help.”

Trayers was referred to Second Chance Cars by Will Hatley, an employment specialist with the Veterans Administration in Bedford.

“Veterans face a lot of barriers, from legal issues to Social Security and child support,” Hatley said. “Transportation is the number one issue. A job is important, but transportation is a basic way to get to work, and to provide support for your family.”

Second Chance Cars Executive Director Dan Holin told those gathered, “Because of your efforts, our community of goodness is delivering a car to a veteran in need today.”

There is more information on car donations at secondchancecars.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...