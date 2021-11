The Greater Haverhill Arts Association is hosting an exhibit of local artists at the Hall-Haskell Gallery this weekend.

The Small Works Holiday Exhibit takes place Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21, from noon-4 p.m. daily, at the Gallery, 36 S. Main St., Ipswich.

The show is free and open to the public. Visitors are required to wear masks. The association urges residents to shop local for the holidays and support area artists.

